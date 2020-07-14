Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

COLUMBUS – The State Controlling Board yesterday approved the release of coronavirus relief aid to support local schools in the 93rd House District and across the state, announced State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).

“I am confident that our local schools in the 93rd House District will use these funds to further prepare to bring our students back into the classroom this fall,” said Stephens. “Our schools are such an essential part of our communities and I applaud the state Controlling Board for securing these necessary funds.”

The school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations. According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment and sanitation and remote learning.

The 93rd House District will receive $1,323,748 in aid for area school districts. Here’s how they will fare under the approved plan:

• Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School – $2,278

• Oak Hill Union Local – $83,665

• Chesapeake Union Exempted Village – $75,249

• Fairland Local – $76,999

• Rock Hill Local – $114,527

• South Point Local – $96,678

• Symmes Valley Local – $61,169

• Dawson-Bryant Local – $72,331

The board’s actions yesterday released $100 million in total for schools across the state.