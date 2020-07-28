July 29, 2020

  • 68°

On Deck

By Staff Reports

Published 11:36 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

K of C 1405 to conduct
benefit golf outing
The Knights of Columbus No. 1405 Watterson Council will conduct its annual three-man golf scramble Saturday, Aug. 1, at River Bend Golf Club.
Players must be amateurs as defined by the USGA. Entry deadline is July 27 and entry fee is $60 per player. Entry fee includes cart, lunch, and cash prizes for first and second place.
Sign-in starts at 7 a.m. and shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
To enter or for more information, contact Chris at (740) 464-9845 or Jim at (740) 442-0537.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With K-12 schools set to resume from pandemic closures in Lawrence County on Aug. 24, which option will your children be enrolling in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Business