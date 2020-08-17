Obituaries – 8/19/2020

Nema Cinquepalmi

Dec. 12, 1932–Aug. 15, 2020

Nema Jane Cinquepalmi, 87, of New Lexington, died at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at SKLD, New Lexington, New Lexington.

Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Moxahala, to the late James B. and Flossie Alwine Wilson.

She was a Methodist by faith.

Survived by her daughter, Beth (Layne) Wireman of Proctorville; grandchildren, Jacob Wireman and Natalie Wireman; sister, Naomi Urdak; brother, Bill Wilson; brother-in-law, John Cinquepalmi; several nieces, nephews and special friend, Cathy Lang.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Francis Cinquepalmi; brothers and sisters, Mary Zink, Frances Pallos, James Wilson, Evelyn Neff, Betty Morgan, Bonnie Sharkey, Virginia Buckley and Max Wilson.

Private graveside services and burial will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, Crooksville.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington, is in charges of arrangements.

Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.

Robin Nichols

Robin June Nichols, 62, of Crown City, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be held 9:30–10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington or Ironton City Mission.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles Hale

Charles (Fred) Hale, 83, of South Point, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cade Hale.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Brian Petty and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Melody Newman

Melody Ann Newman, 65, of Proctorville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Harold Newman.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens Miller. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Gibson

Carolyn Louise Gibson, 58, of South Point, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.

www.slackandwallace.com