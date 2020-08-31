Obituaries – 8/31/2020

Danny Patton

Danny Ray Patton, 56, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Babb

Shirley Nicholas Babb, 83, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Phyllis Speaker

Phyllis Speaker, 80, of South Point, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Harbor Health Care, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Speaker.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Don Graley

Donald Ray “Don” Graley, 76, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

No services are scheduled at this time.

