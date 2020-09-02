Obituaries – 9/02/2020

Robert Justice

Robert C. Justice, 80, of Wilgus, died on Sept. 1, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean (Lucas) Justice.

Graveside services will be noon Friday at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery in Wilgus, with the Rev. Garland Montgomery officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Elsie Shepard

Elsie M. Shepard, 86, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Buford Shepard.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, with David Roop officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

