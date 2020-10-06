Obituaries – 10/06/2020
Ricky Ingram
Ricky Edward Ingram, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at New Day Ministry, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Danny Kendrick
Danny Ray Kendrick, 68, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at home.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
