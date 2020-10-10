Public meetings

Public meeting notices can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

— The Windsor Township Trustees will meet at 7 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Windsor Township Hall.

— The Aid Township Trustees will hold their regular monthly meetings at 8 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Aid Volunteer Fire Department.

— Upper Township Trustees regularly scheduled meetings for 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the township firehouse.

— Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities holds its monthly board meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the board office, 604 Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove.

— The South Point Village Council will hold its meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Village Hall, 415 Solida Rd., South Point.

— Mason Township Trustees will meet on the second Saturday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Wilgus Grange Hall.

— Coal Grove Village Council meetings will be at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the town hall.

— Ironton First Church of the Nazarene has an open 12-step meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please enter via the Pleasant Street entrance or the back door.

— Overeaters Anonymous meets at 2 p.m. on Sundays at St. Ann Church, 310 Third Ave., Chesapeake. For more information, visit oa.org (meeting number 56506) or call Cassandra at 740-747-7349.

— Washington Township trustees will meet on the first Saturday of each month at the community building at 7 a.m.

— Perry Township Trustees will have its regular meetings the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deering Fire Station.

— The Fayette Township trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Burlington Fire Station.

— Mason Township trustees meet at 7 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the Wilgus Grange hall.

— The Lawrence County Land Bank Board meets at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the land bank office, located at 327 Vernon St. in Ironton.

— The Lawrence Township Trustees meet the second Monday of each month at 4:15 p.m. at the Kitts Hill Fire Department station.

— The Rock Hill Local School District will have its regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices.

— The Symmes Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month.

— Perry Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Deering Town House.

— The Ironton VFW Post 8850 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the post meeting room. All members are welcome.

— Ironton Chapter 765 of the Purple Heart Association meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the Ironton City Center.

— Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the rear room of 911/EMA building, 515 Park Ave., Ironton.

— The Decatur Township Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the townhouse.

— Lawrence County Airpark Advisory Board will meet at 8 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

— VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the post. All members are urged to attend.

— The Lawrence County Educational Service Center governing board will meet at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at the Educational Service Center office.

— The Village of Proctorville has its council meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.

— Hanging Rock Village Council meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the village townhouse.

— The Ironton City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

— American Legion Post 433 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the corner of Seventh and Vernon streets in the rear.

— American Legion Post 806, AmVets Post 141 and VFW Post 2761 meet at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Aid Volunteer Fire Department.

— The Ironton Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday except the last Tuesday of the month. That meeting, on the last Tuesday, is at 7 p.m. All meetings are at Giovanni’s, Seventh Street and Park Avenue in Ironton.

— The Ironton Kiwanis meets at noon every Thursday at the Ironton City Center.

— Hamilton Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the fire station on old U.S. 52. New members are welcome.

— AmVets 5293 meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

— VFW Post 2761 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at the Aid Fire Department.

— The Lawrence County Horse Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at VFW 8850 post home, 3026 S. Third St. in Ironton.

— The Coal Grove Betterment Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Jae Roush Community Building.

— Woodland Cemetery Trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the cemetery office.