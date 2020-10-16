Lady Pointers top Lady Panthers in soccer, 5-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It was soccer but with a touch of baseball added.

The South Point Lady Pointers beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday in which each team played with nine players instead of 11.

“It was 9 on 9 and my girls responded well. Chesapeake has gotten better,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

One player who responded well for the Lady Pointers was Keilanee Montgomery who turned in a hat-trick by scoring three goals. Elaysia Wilburn and Kylee Ellison had one goal each.

Montgomery also had an assist while goalkeeper Whitney McKenzie had four saves.

Ellison got her socre on a corner kick to tie the game at halftime after Chesapeake had taken the 1-0 lead.

Wilburn scored to start the second half with an assist from Montgomery and South Point had the lead for good at 2-1.

Montgomery then turned on the offense as she got three unassisted goals.

“Keilanee normally plays defense for us, but her speed made me want to play her at forward tonight and she was able to get the job done,” said Jenkins.

