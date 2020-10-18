College Football Polls

AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2

3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4

4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3

5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7

7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11

8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9

9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8

10. Florida 2-1 942 10

11. Miami 4-1 887 13

12. BYU 5-0 875 14

13. Oregon 0-0 841 12

14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16

14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5

16. SMU 5-0 638 17

17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20

18. Michigan 0-0 489 19

19. Virginia Tech 3-1 420 23

20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22

21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24

22. Marshall 4-0 227 –

23. NC State 4-1 199 –

24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25

25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

Amway’s poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (52) 5-0 1540 1

2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2

3. Notre Dame 4-0 1351 4

4. Georgia 3-1 1295 3

5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1254 5

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1149 7

7. Penn St. 0-0 1059 8

8. Florida 2-1 1002 9

9. Texas A&M 3-1 1001 11

10. Cincinnati 3-0 989 10

T11. Miami 4-1 890 12

T11. Brigham Young 5-0 890 13

13. North Carolina 3-1 725 6

14. Wisconsin 0-0 698 15

15. Oregon 0-0 683 16

16. SMU 5-0 618 18

17. Michigan 0-0 507 19

18. Iowa St. 3-1 485 20

19. Kansas St. 3-1 395 22

20. Virginia Tech 3-1 373 23

21. Minnesota 0-0 209 25

22. North Carolina St. 4-1 200 NR

23. Southern Cal 0-0 186 24

24. Coastal Carolina 4-0 150 NR

25. Marshall 4-0 139 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn (2-2); No. 17 Tennessee (2-2); No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (2-2) 93; Army (5-1) 90; West Virginia (3-1) 64; Kentucky (2-2) 60; Oklahoma (2-2) 59; Liberty (5-0) 57; Memphis (2-1) 53; Utah (0-0) 48; Iowa (0-0) 48; Alabama-Birmingham (4-1) 42; Boise State (0-0) 37; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 31; Arkansas (2-2) 29; Tennessee (2-2) 25; TCU (1-2) 22; Air Force (1-0) 14; Texas (2-2) 12; South Carolina (2-2) 12; Tulsa (1-1) 10; Arizona State (0-0) 10; Washington (0-0) 8; Missouri (1-2) 7; LSU (1-2) 7; California (0-0) 6; Boston College (3-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Indiana (0-0) 5; Florida State (2-3) 4; Stanford (0-0) 3; Central Florida (2-2) 1.