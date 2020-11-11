Cy Young Facts & FIgures

NL Cy Young

National League Cy Young Winners

2020 — Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati

2019 — Jacob deGrom, New York

2018 — Jacob deGrom, New York

2017 — Max Scherzer, Washington

2016 — Max Scherzer, Washington

2015 — Jake Arrieta, Chicago

2014 — x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2013 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2012 — R.A. Dickey, New York

2011 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2010 — x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia

2009 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2008 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2007 — x-Jake Peavy, San Diego

2006 — Brandon Webb, Arizona

2005 — Chris Carpenter, St. Louis

2004 — Roger Clemens, Houston

2003 — Eric Gagne, Los Angeles

2002 — x-Randy Johnson, Arizona

2001 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

2000 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

1999 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

1998 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1997 — Pedro Martinez, Montreal

1996 — John Smoltz, Atlanta

1995 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1994 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1993 — Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1992 — Greg Maddux, Chicago

1991 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1990 — Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh

1989 — Mark Davis, San Diego

1988 — x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles

1987 — Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia

1986 — Mike Scott, Houston

1985 — x-Dwight Gooden, New York

1984 — x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago

1983 — John Denny, Philadelphia

1982 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles

1980 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1979 — Bruce Sutter, Chicago

1978 — Gaylord Perry, San Diego

1977 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1976 — Randy Jones, San Diego

1975 — Tom Seaver, New York

1974 — Mike Marshall, Los Angeles

1973 — Tom Seaver, New York

1972 — x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1971 — Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago

1970 — Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1969 — Tom Seaver, New York

1968 — x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1967 — Mike McCormick, San Francisco

1966 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1965 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1963 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1962 — Don Drysdale, Los Angeles

1960 — Vernon Law, Pittsburgh

1957 — Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves

1956 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn

NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.

x-unanimous choice

National League Cy Young Award Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd

Paul Newberry, Associated Press ATL Bauer Darvish deGrom

Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Bauer Darvish deGrom

David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Bauer Darvish deGrom

Steve Gilbert, MLB.com AZ Bauer Darvish deGrom

Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI Darvish Bauer deGrom

Russell Dorsey, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Bauer Darvish deGrom

Mark Sheldon, MLB.com CIN Bauer Darvish deGrom

Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer CIN Bauer Darvish deGrom

Thomas L Harding,MLB.com COL Bauer Darvish deGrom

Jack Etkin, Honorary COL Bauer Darvish deGrom

J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News LA Bauer deGrom Lamet

Tim Brown, Yahoo Sports LA Bauer Darvish deGrom

Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo Herald MIA Bauer Darvish deGrom

Jon Heyman, MLB Network MIA Bauer Darvish deGrom

Todd Rosiak, Mil. Journal Sentinel MIL Bauer deGrom Darvish

Will Sammon, The Athletic MIL Bauer Darvish deGrom

Tim Britton, The Athletic NY Bauer Darvish deGrom

Mike Puma, New York Post NY Bauer deGrom Darvish

Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Bauer Darvish Lamet Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI Bauer Darvish deGrom

John Perrotto, USA TODAY Sports PIT Darvish Bauer deGrom

Adam Berry, MLB.com PIT Bauer Darvish deGrom

AJ Cassavell,MLB.com SD Darvish Bauer deGrom

Dennis Lin, The Athletic SD Bauer Darvish deGrom

Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area SF Bauer Darvish Lamet

Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SF Bauer Darvish Lamet

Anne Rogers, MLB.com STL Bauer Darvish deGrom

Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Bauer Darvish Lamet

Tim Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Bauer Darvish deGrom

Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS Bauer Darvish deGrom

National League Cy Young Statistics

IP W-L BB SO SV ERA

2020 Bauer, Cin 73 5-4 17 100 0 1.73

2019 deGrom, NY 204 11-8 44 255 0 2.43

2018 deGrom, NY 217 10-9 46 269 0 1.70

2017 Scherzer, Was 200.2 16-6 55 268 0 2.51

2016 Scherzer, Was 228.1 20-7 56 284 0 2.96

2015 Arrieta, Chi 229 22-6 48 236 0 1.77

2014 Kershaw, LA 198.1 21-3 31 239 0 1.77

2013 Kershaw, LA 236 16-9 52 232 0 1.83

2012 Dickey, NY 233.2 20-6 54 230 0 2.73

2011 Kershaw, LA 233.1 21-5 54 248 0 2.28

2010 Halladay, Phi 250.2 21-10 30 219 0 2.44

2009 Lincecum, SF 225.1 15-7 68 261 0 2.48

2008 Lincecum, SF 227 18-5 84 265 0 2.62

2007 Peavy, SD 223.1 19-6 68 240 0 2.54

2006 Webb, Ari 235 16-8 50 178 0 3.10

2005 Carpenter, StL 241.2 21-5 51 213 0 2.83

2004 Clemens, Hou 214.1 18-4 79 218 0 2.98

2003 Gagne, LA 82.1 2-3 20 137 55 1.20

2002 Johnson, Ari 260 24-5 71 334 0 2.32

2001 Johnson, Ari 249.2 21-6 71 372 0 2.49

2000 Johnson, Ari 248.2 19-7 76 347 0 2.64

1999 Johnson, Ari 271.2 17-9 70 364 0 2.48

1998 Glavine, Atl 229.1 20-6 74 157 0 2.47

1997 Martinez, Mon 241.1 17-8 67 305 0 1.90

1996 Smoltz, Atl 253.2 24-8 55 276 0 2.94

1995 Maddux, Atl 209.2 19-2 23 181 0 1.63

1994 Maddux, Atl 202 16-6 31 156 0 1.56

1993 Maddux, Atl 267 20-10 52 197 0 2.36

1992 Maddux, Chi 268 20-11 70 199 0 2.18

1991 Glavine, Atl 246.2 20-11 69 192 0 2.55

1990 Drabek, Pit 231.1 22-6 56 131 0 2.76

1989 Davis, SD 92.2 4-3 31 92 44 1.85

1988 Hershiser, LA 267 23-8 73 178 1 2.26

1987 Bedrosian, Phi 89 5-3 28 74 40 2.83

1986 Scott, Hou 275.1 18-10 72 306 0 2.22

1985 Gooden, NY 276.2 24-4 69 268 0 1.53

1984 Sutcliffe,Cle-Ch 244.2 20-6 85 213 0 3.64

1983 Denny, Phi 242.2 19-6 53 139 0 2.37

1982 Carlton, Phi 295.2 23-11 86 286 0 3.10

1981 Valenzuela, LA 192 13-7 61 180 0 2.48

1980 Carlton, Phi 304 24-9 90 286 0 2.34

1979 Sutter, Chi 101 6-6 32 110 37 2.23

1978 G.Perry, SD 261 21-6 66 154 0 2.72

1977 Carlton, Phi 283 23-10 89 189 0 2.64

1976 Jones, SD 315.1 22-14 50 93 0 2.74

1975 Seaver, NY 280 22-9 88 243 0 2.38

1974 Marshall, LA 208 15-12 56 143 21 2.42

1973 Seaver, NY 290 19-10 64 251 0 2.08

1972 Carlton, Phi 346.1 27-10 87 310 0 1.97

1971 Jenkins, Chi 325 24-13 37 263 0 2.77

1970 Gibson, StL 294 23-7 88 274 0 3.12

1969 Seaver, NY 273.1 25-7 82 208 0 2.21

1968 Gibson, StL 304.2 22-9 62 268 0 1.12

1967 McCormick, SF 262.1 22-10 81 150 0 2.85

1966 Koufax, LA 323 27-9 77 317 0 1.73

1965 Koufax, LA 335.2 26-8 71 382 2 2.04

1963 Koufax, LA 311 25-5 58 306 0 1.88

1962 Drysdale, LA 314.1 25-9 78 232 1 2.83

1960 Law, Pit 271.2 20-9 40 120 0 3.08

1957 Spahn, Mil 271 21-11 78 111 3 2.69

1956 Newcombe, Bkn 268 27-7 46 139 0 3.06

AL Cy Young

AL Cy Young Award Winners

2020 — x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland

2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston

2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay

2017 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2016 — Rick Porcello, Boston

2015 — Dallas Keuchel, Houston

2014 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2013 — Max Scherzer, Detroit

2012 — David Price, Tampa Bay

2011 — x-Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010 — Felix Hernandez, Seattle

2009 — Zack Greinke, Kansas City

2008 — Cliff Lee, Cleveland

2007 — CC Sabathia, Cleveland

2006 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2005 — Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles

2004 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2003 — Roy Halladay, Toronto

2002 — Barry Zito, Oakland

2001 — Roger Clemens, New York

2000 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1999 — x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1998 — x-Roger Clemens, Toronto

1997 — Roger Clemens, Toronto

1996 — Pat Hentgen, Toronto

1995 — Randy Johnson, Seattle

1994 — David Cone, Kansas City

1993 — Jack McDowell, Chicago

1992 — Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1990 — Bob Welch, Oakland

1989 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1988 — Frank Viola, Minnesota

1987 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1986 — x-Roger Clemens, Boston

1985 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1984 — Willie Hernandez, Detroit

1983 — LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago

1982 — Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee

1981 — Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980 — Steve Stone, Baltimore

1979 — Mike Flanagan, Baltimore

1978 — x-Ron Guidry, New York

1977 — Sparky Lyle, New York

1976 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1975 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1974 — Catfish Hunter, Oakland

1973 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1972 — Gaylord Perry, Cleveland

1971 — Vida Blue, Oakland

1970 — Jim Perry, Minnesota

1969 — (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit

1968 — x-Denny McLain, Detroit

1967 — Jim Lonborg, Boston

1964 — Dean Chance, Los Angeles

1961 — Whitey Ford, New York

1959 — Early Wynn, Chicago

1958 — Bob Turley, New York

x-unanimous choice

NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.