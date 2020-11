Britnie McCollum

Britnie Dawn McCollum, 40, of South Point, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in St. Mary’s Hospital.

A private family service will be conducted at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with masks and social distancing observed. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

