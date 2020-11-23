Delores Johnson

Delores A. Johnson, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Joe Johnson.

Private family services will be held at the Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.