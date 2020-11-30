Sharron Owens
Sharron Jack Owens, 79, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Otterbein Nursing Home, Lebanon.
At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date.
In lieu of flowers, any remembrance of Sharron may be made to Finley Chapel U.M. Church- P.O. Box 372, Proctorville, Ohio 45669.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
