Susan Wood

Susan Marie Wood, 71, of Pedro, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Harbor Healthcare Ironton.

She was born Feb. 22, 1949, to the late Earl and Betty Conrad Featheroff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Kenneth and Robert Featheroff.

Susan is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Wood; two sons, Edward Welch and Daniel Welch; three sisters Shirley Whitaker, Carol Honeter and Debbie Burns.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.