Sue Turner

By Obituaries

Published 12:17 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Sue Turner

Sue Ann Turner, 22, of Crown City, died Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at home.

A memorial gathering will be held 5–6 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

