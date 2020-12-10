Tabbatha Thompson

Tabbatha Paige Thompson, 26, of Chesapeake, died Dec. 5, 2020, at home.

Services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.