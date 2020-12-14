Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

MANCHESTER (AP) — A worker whose body was recovered from the debris of a collapsed power plant in southern Ohio was identified Sunday as a 42-year-old northeastern Kentucky man.

Doug Gray was killed in the collapse, according to an email from Pat Crowley, a spokesperson for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group. Gray was from Greenup County, Kentucky, near Ashland, Crowley said.

Another man remained missing following the collapse of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester last Wednesday. Authorities haven’t publicly identified the worker who is still missing.

Gray was found dead in the rubble on Saturday, news outlets reported.

Workers for the Adamo Group were leading the search effort. Authorities said the rescue efforts had shifted into a recovery mission.

The crews were using heavy equipment to sift through the debris. Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued within hours of the collapse and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t made public.

It wasn’t known what caused the power plant, which was set to be demolished, to collapse. The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018. It is located some 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Cincinnati. News outlets reported it was scheduled to be torn down Monday.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the contractor. It is Adamo Group, not Adam’s Group.