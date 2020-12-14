James Bazell

Aug. 25, 1960–Dec. 13, 2020

James David Bazell, 60, of Coal Grove, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

He was born Aug. 25, 1960, in Ashland, Kentucky, a son of the late Donald William and Linda Lee Leibee Bazell.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frank Pritchard; and a niece, Abby French.

He loved the Buckeyes, Bengals, Browns and the Reds.

Survivors include two daughters, Rachel (Alice) Mullins, of Olive Hill, Kentucky and Deborah Bazell, of Ironton; one son, Erik (Emelie) Bazell, of Ashland, Kentucky; one sister, Cherie Pritchard, of Coal Grove; one brother, Keith (Tammy) Bazell, of Coal Grove; and two grandchildren, Jared Bazell and Jillian Colyer.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Tony Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky. Friends may call from 11a.m.–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.