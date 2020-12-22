Donna Meadows

Donna D. Reynolds Meadows, 79, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

