Donna Meadows

December 22, 2020

By Obituaries

Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Donna D. Reynolds Meadows, 79, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

