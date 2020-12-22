Donna Meadows
Donna Meadows
Donna D. Reynolds Meadows, 79, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Edward McKee
Edward McKee Edward McKee, 77, of South Point, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral... read more