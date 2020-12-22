December 22, 2020

Jack Graham

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Jack Edward Graham, 93, of Lavalette, West Virginia, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

The family is planning a private family gathering in the spring in celebration of Jack’s and his wife, Patricia’s, life together, per their wishes.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

