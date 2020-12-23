Vivian Thomas

Vivian “Joan” Thomas, 88, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Thomas was born Jan. 1, 1932 in Jackson, a daughter to the late Leonard and Ruby (Tucker) Thomas.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Stafford Thomas, whom she married Dec. 14, 1952.

Joan was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School and received her Bachelor Degree in Nursing from Ohio University, then went on to receive her FNP from Ohio State University.

She retired in 1999 as a family nurse practitioner, she worked for Lawrence County Community Action Medical Office, and was a former nurse for Dr. Harry Nenni. She was a 50-plus years faithful member of Central Christian Church and a member of Eastern Star, Patroletts of El Hasa Shrine and Hillbilly Gals.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by:

sister, Betty Jane Huff.

She is survived by daughter: Carol Louise (Steve) Wierenga, of Ironton; special cousin, Terry McCown, of Westerville; brother and sister-in-law, Frank (Juanita) Thomas, of Gonzales, Lousiana.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Nursing Honor Guard rites will be provided. Visitation will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist Joan’s family with arrangements.

Family request donations be made to El Hasa Transportation Fund, PO Box 5190, Ashland, KY 41105 and/or Shrine’s Hospital for Children by e-mail donorrelations@shrinenet.org.

