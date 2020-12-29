Low-cost blood profile screenings offered throughout the region
ASHLAND, Ky. — Many healthcare providers recommend patients undergo routine blood screening regularly. King’s Daughters Medical Center has made access to these tests easy with our Low-Cost Blood Profile program.
They are offering this blood screening to help be a partner in achieving better health for $25. No physician order or appointment is needed. However, fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.
The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:
• Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.
• Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.
• Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.
• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.
We also offer optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes.
All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:
King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging
2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky.
Fridays, Jan. 8 through June 25
King’s Daughters Bellefonte Center
1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky.
Thursdays, Jan. 7 through June 24
King’s Daughters Ohio
2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio
Jan. 15 • March 19 • May 21
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Kinneys Lane
1729 Kinneys Lane,
Portsmouth, Ohio
Feb. 15 • April 19 • June 21
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson
100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson, Ky.
Jan. 8 • March 12 • May 14
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton
912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio
Jan. 28 • Feb. 25 • March 25 • April 22 • May 27 • June 24
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg
1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.
Jan. 27 • March 24 • May 26
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson
14395 State Route 93, Jackson Ohio
Jan. 15 • March 19 • May 21
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg
8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio
Jan. 8 • March 12 • May 14
For the most up-to-date testing schedule, stay tuned to our Facebook page or visit the events calendar at KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
