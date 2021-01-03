Hot-shooting Lady Panthers get victory over Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — You have often heard a coach say, “If you’re open, take the shot.”

When the Chesapeake Lady Panthers found themselves open on Saturday, they did just that and were rewarded with 10 3-point goals in a 59-29 win over the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

“We started out well. We played fast and knocked down some shots,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

“St. Joe was short-handed but played hard. Whaley is a nice offensive player. Coach (Bart) Burcham does a great job. His team is very fundamental and guard really well. We just knocked down the open looks we got today.”

Doing the biggest part of the knocking was Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson who hit three 3-pointers each. Ward led all scorers with 20 points and Anderson was right behind with 19.

Bella Whaley had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead St. Joseph (1-5). Whaley also had 10 rebounds while Gracie Damron pulled down 8, Chloe Sheridan 7, Emilee Blankenshp 5 and Ava Weber 4.

Chesapeake (5-3) went on a 10-0 run to start the game and led 19-3 at the end of the first quarter as Anderson scored 8 points, Ward had 5 points as she, Robin Isaacs and Brooke McComas all hit 3-pointers.

Laiken Unger had a basket and Sheridan a foul shot for the Lady Flyers.

Anderson and Kandace Pauley scored 5 points each and both had a 3-pointer as the Lady Panthers took a 32-13 halftime lead. Whaley hit a trifecta and scored 5 points for St. Joseph.

Ward scored 6 points with Anderson and Ashlee Conley each hitting 3-pointers as the lead went to 46-22. Whaley scored 7 of the Lady Flyers; 9 points in the quarter.

Ward hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while Whaley had all 7 points for St. Joseph.

St. Joseph 3 10 9 7 = 29

Chesapeake 19 13 14 13 = 59

ST. JOSEPH (1-5): Bella Whaley 5 2 3-319, Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Laiken Unger 1 0 1-2 3, Chloe Sheridan 0 0 1-2 1, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-0 2, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2 5-7 29. Rebounds: 36 (B. Whaley 10, Damron 8, Sheridan 7, Blankenship 5, Weber 4. Unger 2, Philbaun 1). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (5-3): Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Kandace Pauley 2 1 0-0 7, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-2 0, Robin Isaacs 1 1 0-0 5, Blake Anderson 3 3 4-5 19, Leah Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 5 3 1-2 20, Ashlee Conley 0 1 0-0 3, Kayla Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Brooke McComas 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 10 5-9 59. Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.