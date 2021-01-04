January 4, 2021

Alfred Shockley

By Obituaries

Published 2:16 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Alfred Shockley

Alfred Lee Shockley, 83, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jordan Shockley.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

