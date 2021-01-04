Alfred Shockley

Alfred Lee Shockley, 83, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jordan Shockley.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

