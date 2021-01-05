Kenneth Everhart

Kenneth “Luke” Everhart, 78, of Kitts Hill, OH passed away at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 31, 2020.

He was the son of Rose Nelson Everhart and Lusher Houck, and Monk Everhart.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Johnda (Bluebaum) Everhart; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Adkins and grandson, Bryson Adkins, all of Kitts Hill.

Luke was a 1961 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He worked at the Semet Solvay and the Malleable in Ironton. Luke retired from CSX in 2005 after thirty years of service.

He lived a life of service to God, family and community. He has been a member of Mamre Baptist Church since 1957 and has served as a deacon for more than forty years.

Luke served his community as the Lawrence Township clerk for four years and trustee for thirty-two years. He was a long-time member of Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Department and served as secretary.

He was a member of Mamre Cemetery Board for twenty years and served as president for the last ten years. He enjoyed farming and hunting with his family, especially with his “Best Buddy, Bryson.”

If he knew you, he genuinely loved and cared for you. His family adored him and will miss his infectious smile, meek ways and kind heart.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill with Pastors Ryan McKee, John Paul Patterson and Jeff Davenport officiating. Special words and music will be provided by his grandson, Bryson Adkins. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers are Bryson Adkins, Tim Adkins, Mark Haas, Chris Collier, Eric Morris and Randy Harper. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Browning and Steve Gilmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his name to Mamre Baptist Church P.O. Box 110 Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.