James Pancake

James “Jim” Ray Pancake, 77, of Kitts Hill, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Carla Neal Pancake, whom he married June 2, 1962.

He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School class of 1961.

Jim was a blast furnace maintenance supervisor for AK Steel, retiring in 1992.

He enjoyed time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved spending his spare time at the dirt track with his friends, was an avid hunter and spent his retirement years working on gravely’s, traveling with his wife and country line dancing.

Jim loved riding his Harley Davidson and his younger years he loved riding horses.

Jim is also survived by his three children, Angela (Mike) Huber, of Ironton, Todd (Julie) Pancake and Danelle (John) Mullins, of Kitts Hill; grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Huber, of Ironton, Drew White, Carly Mullins, Taylor (Tony) Wilson and Tori Pancake, all of Kitts Hill; great-grandchildren Abbie and Colton Huber, of Ironton, Carter Pancake and Ava Wilson; brothers, Bill, John, Hershel “Bob” and Dan Pancake; sisters, Beverly Hunt, Dolly Payne, Betty Jo Burke and Kathy Jenkins and a host of many other family and friends.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice House.