Arts & Culture: Grayson gallery goes virtual for latest exhibit

Grayson Gallery and Art Center has pivoted during the pandemic to work around health issues and rules for gathering by offering virtual exhibits via photos of original artwork from local makers. As part of the monthly Grayson F!nal Fr!days Art Walk, the gallery will present the virtual exhibit at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

They are currently looking for participation from even more artists. Anyone who contributes that utilizes social media will be added as a ‘contributor’ to the photo album, which can be found on their Facebook page, so creators will have even more input, such as adding pricing of work.

Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for the exhibit. The gallery is specifically interested in what artists have created over the past year, especially since the COVID-19 crisis escalated, or older work that represents the effects of the pandemic.

To submit, email Dan Click at graysongallery@gmail.com with the following information: Artist name, title, medium and price.

Interested parties who would like to submit, but not sell their art can include ‘not for sale’ in their submission.

To learn more about the Grayson Gallery and Art Center, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GraysonGalleryArtCenter/.