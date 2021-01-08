January 8, 2021

Eddie Parsons

By Obituaries

Published 11:48 am Friday, January 8, 2021

Eddie Parsons

Eddie Lee Parsons, 57, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Parsons.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with Pastor Larry Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Donald Kinnard Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

