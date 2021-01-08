Team effort propels Lady Vikings to win over Western

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got contributions from the whole team in their 60-40 win against the Western Lady Indians on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“We played pretty well. We had only nine turnovers which is a season low for us,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“Desiree (Simpson) had a big game. Morgan (Lyons) did a good job of getting us into our offense. Kylee (Thompson) did a good job defensively on (Kenzi Ferneau). Jenna (Malone) had a good all-around game. Really, everyone played well.”

The two teams battled it out in the first quarter, but the Lady Vikings took the whole shot with a 19-15 advantage.

Symmes Valley netted four 3-pointers in the quarter to get themselves off to a hot start.

Alicia Francis scored 5 points in the first to lead Western, but she also got help from Alyssa Marhoover and Jordan Rittenhouse who combined for 8 more points.

The defense for the Lady Vikings stepped up heading into the middle of the game as Symmes Valley limited the Lady Indians to just 4 points in the second quarter and 7 points in the third.

Simpson picked up in the second quarter where she left the first.

The freshman scored 14 points in the first half to lead Symmes Valley over Western at the break 34-19.

Lyons and Thompson scored 4 points each in the third, and Simpson picked up 6 points to put the game out of reach heading into the final period 42-26.

Simpson finished with game highs in points and rebounds with 20 points, 18 rebounds and she did not play in the fourth quarter.

Lyons scores 11 points and Thompson finished with 9 points for Symmes Valley (6-5, 5-1).

Francis led Western (2-7, 2-4) with 11 points and Rittenhouse tallied 10 points.

Symmes Valley hosts Coal Grove on Saturday.

Western 15 4 7 14 = 40

Sym. Valley 19 15 18 8 = 60

WESTERN (2-7, 2-4): Alicia Francis 3 1 2-2 11, Sykayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 3 1-2 10, Taylor Grooms 0 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 4-6 8, Chloe Beckman 0 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Tackett 2 0 4-4 8, Kenzi Ferneau 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 4 14-20 40. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (6-5, 5-1): Jenna Malone 0 2 0-0 6, Morgan Lyons 4 1 0-0 11, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0, Desiree Simpson 8 1 1-3 20, Kylee Thompson 1 2 1-2 9, Hailee Gordon 0 0 1-6 1, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 1-2 3, Spring Ross 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 19 6 4-13 60. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.