AP Ohio High School Boys’ Basketball Polls
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1, Cin. Moeller (16) 10-2 186
2, Hilliard Bradley (1) 7-0 154
3, Can. McKinley (1) 6-2 115
4, Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 114
5, Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 91
6, Huber Hts. Wayne 6-1 84
7, Cin. Elder 7-0 67
8, Massillon Jackson 10-1 54
9, Westerville Cent. 6-0 24
10, Miamisburg 10-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1, Lima Shawnee (9) 12-0 178
2, Akr. SVSM (7) 8-1 155
3, Rossford 9-0 115
4, Hamilton Ross (1) 10-1 110
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 8-0 75
6, Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 66
7, Warrensville Hts. 6-1 57
8, Shelby 9-1 36
(tie) Buckeye Valley 7-1 36
10, Vincent Warren 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1, Harvest Prep (9) 7-0 156
2, Worth. Christian (3) 11-1 137
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 6-0 135
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-1 130
5, Fredericktown 10-0 81
6, Col. Crawford 10-0 71
7, Sardinia Eastern 11-1 67
8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 58
9, Beverly Ft. Frye 7-1 38
10, Proctorville Fairland 7-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1, Antwerp (12) 9-0 178
2, Kalida (1) 11-1 139
3, New Boston (1) 10-1 135
4, Botkins (2) 11-0 121
5, Columbus Grove 5-1 71
6, Ottoville 9-1 70
7, Tol. Christian 7-1 67
8, Cin. College Prep 6-1 65
9, Tri-Village (1) 12-0 39
10, Richmond Hts. (2) 1-3 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.
