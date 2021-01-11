January 11, 2021

Paul Mays

Paul David Mays, 54, of South Point, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

There will be no services per his request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

