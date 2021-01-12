Conley’s 18 sparks Lady Panthers’ win

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Ashlee Conley will remember her first starting assignment. The Portsmouth Lady Trojans would like to forget it.

With starter Robin Isaacs out with a minor injury, Conley moved from first substitute to starter and promptly hit six 3-pointers to spark the Chesapeake Lady Panthers to a 60-17 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Monday.

Chesapeake (9-3, 6-2) bolted out of the starting gate for a 22-5 lead as Conley drained three 3-pointers and Emily Duncan scored 6 points.

The scoring slowed in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers went up 27-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Duncan scored 6 points while Brooklyn McComas, Jessica Dillon and Conley all hit 3-pointers and the lead was 46-13.

Conley had a couple more of baskets behind the arc in the fourth quarter as the Lady Panthers coasted to the win.

Chesapeake host Ironton on Thursday.

Chesapeake 22 5 19 14 = 60

Portsmouth 5 2 6 4 = 17

CHESAPEAKE (9-3, 6-2): Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Kandace Pauley 2 0 0-0 4, Jessica Dillon 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Anderson 4 0 2-2 10, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Leah Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 2 0 4-6 8, Emily Duncan 7 0 0-0 14, Ashlee Conley 0 6 0-0 18, Kayla Jackson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8 6-8 60. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (1-6, 0-6): Emily Cheatham 4 0 2-2 10, Nia Trinidad 0 0 0-0 0, Jermya Powell 0 0 2-2 2, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 1 1 0-0 5, Dashiya Wood 0 0 0-0 0, Kirston Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1 4-6. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.