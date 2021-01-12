January 12, 2021

  • 30°

Rebecca Gentry

By Obituaries

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Rebecca Gentry

Rebecca Jane Gentry, 68, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

A memorial service will be conducted by Bishop Edwin S. Harper of Apostolic Life Cathedral. Burial will be in the Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

