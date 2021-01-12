Webb’s FT lifts Pointers over Panthers in OT

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Austin Webb and the South Point Pointers found themselves in a familiar predicament Tuesday night on the road against the Chesapeake Panthers.

The Pointers have found themselves in some close games as of late, and this game would come down to a certain instance that left Webb with two free throws with the game on the line.

The senior missed a pair of free throws two games ago against Ironton that forced the game to go into overtime, but Webb wouldn’t make the same mistakes twice. He knocked down his first free throw to ensure a Pointers’ victory without extra basketball this time.

“The kids just keep finding a way to win,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “Mason Kazee played really well. As a team, we have to get more consistent.”

Chesapeake led 45-36 going into the final quarter, but South Point buckled down in the fourth to steal a win on the road 53-52.

Caleb Schneider, a freshman guard for Chesapeake, got the Panthers going with a huge first quarter as he poured in 13 points on his way to lead the game in scoring with 19 points. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.

Even though Schnieder pushed the Panthers ahead to an early 18-11 lead, South Point stole the lead going into the half with big second quarters from Webb and Darryl Taylor. The duo combined for 16 points in the period and took control at the break 29-27.

Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis must have given a good halftime speech as his team came out on fire to take command of the game. Travis Grim knocked down a floater in the lane and drilled a 3-pointer to lead his team with 7 points in the third. The senior guard finished with 13 points in the game.

Schnieder added a pair of 3-pointers in the third as well to stretch the lead out to nine points at the end of the third.

Jake Adams answered the call for South Point with some big buckets down the stretch. Adams scored 6 points in the final quarter en route to a comeback victory.

South Point abused the offensive glass in the fourth quarter and got to the free throw line as they sank 7-of-8 to steal a road victory.

Webb led the Pointers in scoring with 13 points while teammate Kazee dropped in 11 points.

South Point 11 18 7 17 = 53

Chesapeake 18 9 18 7 = 52

SOUTH POINT (5-1, 3-1): Jake Adams 3 0 2-2 8, Nakyan Turner 3 0 2-4 8, Mason Kazee 3 1 2-4 11, Darryl Taylor 3 0 3-4 9, Austin Webb 6 0 3-4 13, Malik Pegram 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Carmelo Sammons 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Brant 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1 12-18 53. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (6-4, 3-4): Caleb Schneider 3 4 1-1 19, Travis Grim 2 1 2-4 9, Nathan Cox 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Blankenship 3 1 4-5 13, Ben Bragg 1 0 2-2 4, Devon Bellomy 3 0 1-1 7, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6 9-12 52. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.