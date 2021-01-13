January 13, 2021

  • 45°

Bill Freeman

By Obituaries

Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Bill Freeman

Bill L. Freeman, 90, of South Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, with Pastors John Freeman and Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you know anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business