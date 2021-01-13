Bill Freeman

Bill L. Freeman, 90, of South Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, with Pastors John Freeman and Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

