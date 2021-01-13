Joshua Stewart

Aug. 6, 1981–Jan. 10, 2021

Joshua Dale “JD” Stewart, 39, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

He was born Aug. 6, 1981, to Roger Dale (Cindy) Stewart of Findlay, and Veronica (Mark) Logsdon Stapleton of Ironton.

He is also survived by his wife, Christina (Hall) Stewart, whom he married Oct. 13, 2015.

Joshua worked as a delivery driver for River Cities Courier.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed collecting all sorts of different and interesting things.

He was knowledgeable and skilled at working on automobiles and was a very creative person.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Amber Stewart; and a brother, Bradley Stewart.

In addition to his parents, step-parents and wife, Joshua is survived by his mother-in-law, Doris Hall, of South Point; a father-in-law, Leonard Hall, of Greenup County, Kentucky; two sister-in-laws, Rachel (Paul) Manning of Morehead, Kentucky and Melanie (Prince) Bioh, of Columbus; five nephews and two nieces, David, Joshua, Whitney, Joseph, Shyanna, Derek, and Waylon; two step-sisters; one great nephew; two great nieces; and lots of cousins, aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Gene Easterling officiating. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Stewart family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net