Adele Elliott
Adele Elliott
Adele E. Elliott, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
April Dillon
April Dillon April J. Dillon, 37, of Proctorville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Private family services will be held. Hall... read more