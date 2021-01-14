Thomas Layne

Thomas “Tater” Lee Layne, 60, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Layne Officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

