Willie Nelson receives COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to do so

Country music legend Willie Nelson posted photos on his Facebook page on Friday, after received the vaccine for COVID-19.

Nelson took part in a drive-through clinic for Family Hospital Systems in Texas.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in the post, in which he gave a thumbs up.

Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning throughout the country, with those over the age of 80 being the first eligible.

Nelson will turn 88 in April.

The country music world was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with stars John Prine, Charley Pride and Joe Diffie all dying of complications from the virus.

Nelson is set to release his new album, “That’s Life,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, on Feb. 26.