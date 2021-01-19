Ohio University Career and Internship Fair will be Feb. 10

The deadline to register for Ohio University’s campus-wide recruiting event is approaching.

The Spring Career and Internship Fair is one of the most popular recruiting events of the year, and hundreds of students from all academic backgrounds register to attend.

The Spring Career and Internship Fair will be 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Registration fee is $200 standard and $100 nonprofit. Registration deadline is Jan. 29.

Sign up through Handshake to hire highly involved and hard-working students who appreciate the importance of professional development.

This fair will take place through Handshake’s virtual career fair platform, where you’ll be able to engage with students in a variety of formats, including:

Video, audio, and chat communication with students

Group meetings with up to fifty students

One-one-one meetings scheduled in advance or after a group session

To view all spring CLDC recruiting events, visit our website. For questions about virtual recruiting events, please contact the employer relations team.