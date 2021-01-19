Paul Adkins
Paul Adkins
Paul PC Adkins, 89, of Lesage, West Virginia, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Adkins.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Alice Massie
Alice Massie Alice A. Massie, 94, of Algonquin, Illinois, died Jan. 17, 2021, at home. A private memorial will be... read more