Samuel Hall Jr.
Samuel Lee Hall Jr., 87, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
There will be a private family burial at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
