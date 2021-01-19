Samuel Hall Jr.

Samuel Lee Hall Jr., 87, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a private family burial at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.