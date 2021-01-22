Bailey, Pancake spark Redwomen by Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — When people see a BP sign, they think oil. When the Rock Hill Redwomen see BP, they think of something pretty slick, too.

Rock Hill’s version of BP is Bailey and Pancake, as in Hadyn Bailey and Cigi Pancake who combined for 32 points as the Redwomen beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 56-39 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“It was nice to get back-to-back wins. The girls are putting four games together where we’ve scored in the 50-point range. We’re playing good defense but teams are just hitting some tough shots or banking them in,” said Redwomen head coach Eric Bailey.

Bailey scored 17 points — all in the first half — and Pancake had 15 points to lead the Redwomen (4-12, 3-5) who won their second straight. MaKenzie Hanshaw just missed double figures with 9 points.

“Hadyn was shooting the ball well and Cigi has been playing well. The team is sharing the ball really well. I’m pleased with our effort and how well we place together,” said Bailey.

Emily Cheatham made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points while Nia Trinidad also hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Portsmouth (1-8, 0-8).

Rock Hill jumped in front 20-11 in the first quarter as Bailey drained a pair of trifectas and scored 8 points while Emma Scott and Hanshaw each hit 3-pointers, Pancake scored 4 points and Hope Easterling added a basket.

Trinidad had 9 points for Portsmouth including two 3-pointers.

The Redwomen extended the lead to 35-22 at the half as Bailey hit another triple and scored 9 points. Pancake had 4 points and Aleigha Matney added a basket.

Cheatham made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the quarter for the Lady Trojans.

Rock Hill opened up a 49-29 cushion in the third quarter as Hanshaw scored 6 points and Easterling and Pancake scored 4 each.

Cheatham scored 6 points including a 3-pointer.

Portsmouth outscored Rock Hill 10-7 in the fourth quarter as Cheatham — who scored 5 points — and Trinidad each hit 3-pointers and Ayanna Carr was 2-for-2 at the foul line.

Pancake hit a trey and Scott scored 4 points to account for the Redwomen scoring in the quarter.

Rock Hill is at South Point on Monday.

Portsmouth 11 11 7 10 = 39

Rock Hill 20 15 14 7 = 56

PORTSMOUTH (1-8, 0-8): Emily Cheatham 2 4 3-6 19, Nia Trinidad 1 4 1-2 15, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-1 0, Lexi Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 1 0 3-4 5, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 8 7-13 39. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (4-12. 3-5): Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-0 2, Hadyn Bailey 4 3 0-0 17, Emma Scott 2 1 0-0 7, Hope Easterling 3 0 0-4 6, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 4 1 4-5 15, MaKenzie Hanshaw 2 1 2-2 9. Totals: 13 9 6-11 56. 13. Fouled out: None.