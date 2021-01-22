Defense keys Lady Pointers victory over Ironton, 40-22

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Coach Dave Adams wasn’t trying to do his best impersonation of Captain Obvious.

But after watching his South Point Lady Pointers beat the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 40-22 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday, there was nothing else Adams could say.

Obviously.

“We played pretty good defense. They had some even shots, but we contested most of their shots and we were able to get out and run,” said Adams as his team held Ironton scoreless the first quarter and allowed only 2 and 3 points in two other quarters.

Karmen Bruton had 10 points to lead a balanced South Point offense. Camille Hall — who has been out for two weeks due to health issues — scored 9 points while Sarah Roach and Sarah Mitchell had 8 points each.

“Bruton gives us a good point guard and it was nice to have Hall back,” said Adams.

Kirsten Williams had a game-high 13 points for Ironton (6-6, 5-5) who had its 3-game winning streak snapped.

Bruton had 4 points as South Point took an 8-0 first quarter lead.

The defense continued in the second quarter by limiting Ironton to a basket by Chasity Cecil while Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points.

Ironton came out strong in the second half and outscored South Point 17-9 to cut the deficit to 25-19.

Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter. Hall had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Pointers (4-7, 4-6).

But all Ironton could manage in the fourth quarter was a 3-pointer by Williams as Bruton scored 6 points and the Lady Pointers pulled away to an easy win.

On Saturday, South Point host Jackson at 1 p.m. Ironton is at Coal Grove on Monday.

Ironton 0 2 17 3 = 22

South Point 8 8 9 15 = 40

IRONTON (6-6, 5-5): Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 2 0 0-1 4, Lilly Zornes 0 0 0-0 0, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 0-0 2, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 2 3 0-0 13, Isabel Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 1 0 1-2 3, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3 1-3 22. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (4-7, 4-6): Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 3 1 0-0 9, Sarah Roach 3 0 2-2 8, Sidney Belville 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 2 1 1-1 8, Haylie Patrick 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 4 0 2-2 10, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 14 2 6-6 40. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.