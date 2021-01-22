January 22, 2021

Harvey Hall Jr.

Published 11:15 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Harvey A. Hall Jr., 90 of Proctorville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a later, date due to the present COVID-19 situation.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville.

