Emogene Borders
Emogene (Hall) Borders, 83, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Borders family.
