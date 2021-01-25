Patrick Murphy Sr.

June 30, 1949–Jan. 21, 2021

Patrick Murphy Sr., 71, of Clarksville, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

His wife, Emma Abrams Murphy, survives. They were married Dec. 24, 1970.

He was born June 30, 1949, in Lawrence County, son of the late George and Senia Campbell Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was currently employed by R&L Carriers, in Wilmington, where he had worked as a truck driver for 28 years.

He enjoyed participating in turkey shoots, deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Murphy is survived by two daughters, Rana Murphy Pollard, of Clarksville, and Denise (William) Broyles, of Clarksville; a son, Patrick (Stephanie) Murphy Jr., of Clarksville; four brothers, Raymond Murphy, of Wilmington, Troy (Jean) Murphy, of Hillsboro, Dave (Teresa) Murphy, of Haverhill, and Jeffrey Murphy, of Florida; and five grandchildren, Austin Murphy, Ashley Murphy, Aidan Sharrett, Jacob Wical and Abel Broyles.

In addition to his parents, six brothers and four sisters are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington. A funeral service with Mike Farley officiating, will be held at 1: p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Clarksville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.