Lady Hornets roll by SP as Dillow nets 32

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets handled business as usual on Thursday night against the visiting South Point Pointers on senior night for the Hornets.

They are now just one game away from tying for a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title for the third straight year which has never been done by the Lady Hornets.

Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith are the only graduating seniors, but head coach Rick Roach will be departing from the team after the season as well. Dillow recorded a game-high 32 points and with tears in her eyes said, “It went by really fast, too fast I think” as she walked out of the Coal Grove locker room.

The senior sparked the Lady Hornets early and often as she knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half. Kaleigh Murphy was involved as well scoring 6 points in the first quarter.

Camillee Hall scored the first basket of the game to take the hole shot, but the Lady Hornets then went on a 17-0 run before Hall would get the Pointers another basket as they trailed 21-4 after one quarter of play.

Griffith got on the board in the second quarter with a pair of layups and Dillow splashed in three triples to continue pounding the Pointers. Murphy was held scoreless in the quarter but found other ways to help Coal Grove with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Hall hit the only field goal in the second quarter for the Pointers and added a pair of free throws. Karmen Bruton also scored 4 points in the quarter for South Point from the charity stripe.

Coal Grove forced 25 turnovers in the game and stretched out the lead to 42-14 at the half.

The game was virtually decided when Sarah Mitchell got going with 5 points in the third quarter to lead South Point. Kimrie Staley added 4 points as well, but they still trailed 55-24.

Dillow scored another 8 points in the third quarter and reached her goal of the night which was 30 points. That goal was set by her father, Steve Dillow, who rewarded his daughter with a nice shave of the beard if she held up her end. And, sure enough she got it in only three quarters of play.

“She is really a special player and I love her like my own,” said Roach of the senior guard. “She will be missed by this program and leaves it a better place.”

Murphy finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Hornets and Griffith totaled 6 points. Hall led South Point with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

South Point will play at Minford on Saturday and Coal Grove hosts Huntington Ross on Friday.

South Point 4 10 11 6 = 31

Coal Grove 21 21 13 21 = 76

SOUTH POINT (6-8, 5-7): Camillee Hall 4 0 2-2 10, Sarah Roach 0 0 3-4 3, Sidnea Belville 1 0 0-0 2, Sarah Mitchell 2 1 1-2 8, Karmen Bruton 0 0 4-8 4, Kimrie Staley 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 9 1 10-16 31. Rebounds: 22. Turnovers: 25. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.

COAL GROVE (17-1, 12-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 4-4 4, Elli Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Addi Dillow 8 5 1-2 32, Laura Hamm 0 0 1-2 1, Katie Deeds 0 1 0-0 3, Alivia Noel 1 0 0-0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 6 0 3-3 15, Kenadee Keaton 4 0 0-0 8, Jaidyn Griffith 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 24 6 10-13 76. Rebounds: 30. Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.