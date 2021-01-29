January 29, 2021

  • 30°

Michael Back

By Obituaries

Published 12:16 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Michael Back

Michael Back, 69, of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Back family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Which of these issues that President Joe Biden has said will be among his priorities would you most like to see him focus on first?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business