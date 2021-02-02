Douglas Ellis

Douglas Ray Ellis, 77, of Milton, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Michael D. Chapman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

